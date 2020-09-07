Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns Daily News Impact Score of -3.23

News headlines about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a coverage optimism score of -3.23 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the information services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,581.21 on Monday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,544.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1,391.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,075.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

