Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receiving Very Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a coverage optimism score of -3.23 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the information services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alphabet’s score:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,688.62.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,591.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,082.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,545.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,392.20. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

