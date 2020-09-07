Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Given Media Impact Rating of -1.43

News headlines about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a news impact score of -1.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Fiore Gold’s score:

Several research firms have commented on F. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Fiore Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fiore Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of Fiore Gold stock opened at C$1.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.56 million and a PE ratio of 77.14. Fiore Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.27 and a 1-year high of C$1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

