ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Getting Very Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

News headlines about ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ASX LTD/ADR earned a coverage optimism score of -3.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of ASXFY opened at $61.29 on Monday. ASX LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.07.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASXFY. Credit Suisse Group cut ASX LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ASX LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

ASX LTD/ADR Company Profile

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

