ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Getting Very Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie reports.

Shares of ASXFY opened at $61.29 on Monday. ASX LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.07.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASXFY. Credit Suisse Group cut ASX LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ASX LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

