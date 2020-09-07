Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of -2.62

Press coverage about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been trending negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a news sentiment score of -2.62 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Apple’s analysis:

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.75 price objective on the stock. Wedbush set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $88.75 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.46.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $120.96 on Monday. Apple has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2,097.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

