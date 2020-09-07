Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX) in the last few weeks:

9/3/2020 – Onconova Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

8/27/2020 – Onconova Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

8/26/2020 – Onconova Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

8/25/2020 – Onconova Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/24/2020 – Onconova Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/24/2020 – Onconova Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Laidlaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/24/2020 – Onconova Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/13/2020 – Onconova Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a $1.30 price target on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Onconova Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial.

7/27/2020 – Onconova Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Onconova Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.07. Onconova Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.84.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,357.71% and a negative return on equity of 214.79%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Onconova Therapeutics news, Director E Premkumar Reddy sold 527,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $142,523.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 2,123.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 94,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

