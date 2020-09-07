KeyCorp Weighs in on Delphi Technologies PLC’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Delphi Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Delphi Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DLPH. ValuEngine raised Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Shares of NYSE DLPH opened at $18.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.65. Delphi Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.30. Delphi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 5.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLPH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.