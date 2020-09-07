Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS: CBWBF) recently:

9/1/2020 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2020 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $28.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/31/2020 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $25.00 to $29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/31/2020 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/31/2020 – Canadian Western Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/31/2020 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Canadian Western Bank is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $21.40 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $27.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

