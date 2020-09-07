Brokers Set Expectations for Minera Alamos Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:MAI)

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Minera Alamos in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock.

CVE MAI opened at C$0.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $170.55 million and a PE ratio of -70.00. Minera Alamos has a 52 week low of C$0.16 and a 52 week high of C$0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.39.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos is a gold development company poised to join the ranks of gold producers in 2020. The Company has a portfolio of high-quality Mexican assets, including the 100%-owned Santana open-pit, heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020.

