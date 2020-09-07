Brokers Offer Predictions for Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a report released on Thursday, September 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

LPX has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

LPX stock opened at $31.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.91 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.76%.

In other news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $898,171.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,674 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 174,570 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,568 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

