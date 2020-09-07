Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) – Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chromadex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chromadex’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CDXC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.31.

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $4.52 on Monday. Chromadex has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.73.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. The business had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 29,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 478.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares during the period. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

