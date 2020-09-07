KeyCorp Weighs in on BorgWarner Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BWA)

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for BorgWarner in a report released on Wednesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $42.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.74. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 147.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344,587 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 62.7% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 57.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,696 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,086,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,547,000 after purchasing an additional 993,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 33.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,572,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,127,000 after purchasing an additional 896,406 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $2,685,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,811.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Earnings History and Estimates for BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PennyMac Financial Services vs. Rocket Companies Financial Contrast
PennyMac Financial Services vs. Rocket Companies Financial Contrast
Financial Survey: Akoustis Technologies and Its Competitors
Financial Survey: Akoustis Technologies and Its Competitors
Financial Comparison: Metalla Royalty & Streaming versus The Competition
Financial Comparison: Metalla Royalty & Streaming versus The Competition
Drive Shack and J D Wetherspoon Financial Review
Drive Shack and J D Wetherspoon Financial Review
National Security Group Receiving Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows
National Security Group Receiving Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows
NICE Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 1.17
NICE Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 1.17


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report