KeyCorp Weighs in on BorgWarner Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for BorgWarner in a report released on Wednesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $42.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.74. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 147.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344,587 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 62.7% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 57.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,696 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,086,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,547,000 after purchasing an additional 993,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 33.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,572,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,127,000 after purchasing an additional 896,406 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $2,685,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,811.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.