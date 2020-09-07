Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on PPG Industries, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for PPG Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $5.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $122.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.74. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,362,000 after purchasing an additional 947,678 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,406,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after acquiring an additional 83,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,171,000 after acquiring an additional 35,485 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,517,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,449,000 after acquiring an additional 131,853 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,092,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

