Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a report released on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s FY2020 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ICE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.07.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $100.08 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 280.8% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,990,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,216,000 after buying an additional 2,942,430 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,987,000 after buying an additional 2,830,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,107,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,813,000 after buying an additional 1,375,445 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 60.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,749,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,698 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,575,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $9,554,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,469 shares of company stock valued at $15,979,493 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

