JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $4.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.63. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($10.43) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($5.31) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($6.20) EPS.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($4.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($0.51). JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 405.92% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $78.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.20 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JAKK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. JAKKS Pacific has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JAKKS Pacific stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 83.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 9.74% of JAKKS Pacific worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

