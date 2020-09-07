Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Pandion Therapeutics Holdco LLC (NASDAQ:ITOS) Cut by SVB Leerink

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Pandion Therapeutics Holdco LLC (NASDAQ:ITOS) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pandion Therapeutics Holdco’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $25.80 on Monday. Pandion Therapeutics Holdco has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $34.33.

About Pandion Therapeutics Holdco

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains.

