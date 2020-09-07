Analysts Offer Predictions for Weyerhaeuser Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $29.04 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,608,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,499,000 after purchasing an additional 153,126 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 267,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,741,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,075,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,990,000 after purchasing an additional 21,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 108,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

