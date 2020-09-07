Financial Comparison: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) vs. Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Facebook alerts:

This table compares Facebook and Livongo Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Facebook $70.70 billion 11.39 $18.49 billion $6.43 43.97 Livongo Health $170.20 million 74.55 -$55.27 million ($1.01) -125.24

Facebook has higher revenue and earnings than Livongo Health. Livongo Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Facebook, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Facebook has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Livongo Health has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Facebook and Livongo Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Facebook 31.29% 22.90% 17.56% Livongo Health -12.76% -4.86% -3.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Facebook and Livongo Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Facebook 1 4 42 1 2.90 Livongo Health 0 4 13 0 2.76

Facebook presently has a consensus price target of $279.38, suggesting a potential downside of 1.18%. Livongo Health has a consensus price target of $93.53, suggesting a potential downside of 26.06%. Given Facebook’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Facebook is more favorable than Livongo Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.3% of Facebook shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Livongo Health shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Facebook shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Livongo Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Facebook beats Livongo Health on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way. It also provides Oculus, a hardware, software, and developer ecosystem, which allows people to come together and connect with each other through its Oculus virtual reality products. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 1.52 billion daily active users. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications. Its products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. The company was formerly known as EosHealth, Inc. and changed its name to Livongo Health, Inc. in 2014. Livongo Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.