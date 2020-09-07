Welltower (NYSE:WELL) vs. Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Welltower shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Welltower and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower $5.12 billion 4.98 $1.23 billion $4.16 14.69 Hersha Hospitality Trust $529.96 million 0.49 -$3.67 million $1.94 3.46

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Hersha Hospitality Trust. Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Welltower has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Welltower and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower 26.20% 8.64% 4.39% Hersha Hospitality Trust -25.97% -11.73% -4.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Welltower and Hersha Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower 2 10 7 0 2.26 Hersha Hospitality Trust 3 4 0 0 1.57

Welltower presently has a consensus price target of $55.86, suggesting a potential downside of 8.61%. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus price target of $5.36, suggesting a potential downside of 20.16%. Given Welltower’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Welltower is more favorable than Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Summary

Welltower beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower?, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ?HT?.

