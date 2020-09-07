Analyzing ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

47.6% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Ladder Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Ladder Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and Ladder Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH -74.09% 12.15% 1.34% Ladder Capital 11.78% 7.38% 1.70%

Volatility & Risk

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ladder Capital has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.4%. Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ladder Capital pays out 55.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and Ladder Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH 0 2 7 0 2.78 Ladder Capital 0 1 5 1 3.00

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 5.87%. Ladder Capital has a consensus target price of $12.66, suggesting a potential upside of 63.74%. Given Ladder Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ladder Capital is more favorable than ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and Ladder Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH $3.79 billion 2.71 -$2.16 billion $1.00 7.32 Ladder Capital $504.89 million 1.84 $122.64 million $1.45 5.33

Ladder Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH. Ladder Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ladder Capital beats ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments. It also provides financing to private equity-backed middle market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. This segment also invests in corporate bonds and real estate related equity investments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, student housing portfolio, industrial buildings, office buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.