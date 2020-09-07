Reviewing Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) and Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) and Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Formula Systems (1985) pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Amdocs pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Amdocs pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amdocs has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Amdocs is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

0.1% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Amdocs shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Amdocs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and Amdocs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula Systems (1985) $1.70 billion 0.74 $38.82 million N/A N/A Amdocs $4.09 billion 1.94 $479.45 million $4.07 14.43

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than Formula Systems (1985).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and Amdocs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula Systems (1985) 0 0 0 0 N/A Amdocs 0 2 3 0 2.60

Amdocs has a consensus target price of $74.40, indicating a potential upside of 26.64%. Given Amdocs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amdocs is more favorable than Formula Systems (1985).

Profitability

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and Amdocs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula Systems (1985) 2.33% 4.70% 2.00% Amdocs 11.71% 15.30% 9.57%

Volatility & Risk

Formula Systems (1985) has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amdocs has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amdocs beats Formula Systems (1985) on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies. It also markets and sells computers and peripheral equipment to business customers. In addition, the company offers life, pension, and annuities platforms/solutions, including Sapiens ALIS, LifeSuite, Life Portraits, LifeApply, Sapiens INSIGHT, and Sapiens Closed Books; property and casualty/general insurance platforms/solutions, such as Sapiens IDIT, Adaptik Policy, Adaptik Billing, Stream Claim, Sapiens Stingray, PowerSuite, and CompSuite; and reinsurance software solutions comprising Sapiens Reinsurance, Freedom Reinsurance System, and Universal Reinsurance System. Further, it provides financial and compliance solutions that include eFreedom Annual Statement, PRO Financial General Ledger and Accounts Payable, Preferred Tax Enterprise Financial applications, Insurance Financial reporting, and Power2Play; Sapiens DECISION, a decision management platform; and technology-based solutions and digital insurance suites. Additionally, the company offers application development and business process integration platforms; vertical software solutions; vendor of software services and IT outsourcing software services; and professionals in various areas, as well as develops on-premise payroll software solutions. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions. It also provides managed, quality engineering, data and intelligence, cloud enablement, digital business operation, autonomous network service assurance, and advisory services. In addition, the company offers mobile financial services, which enable service providers and financial institutions to serve financially underserved customer segments; revenue guard services designed to detect and resolve revenue leakage, fraud, and cyber fraud; and the BriteBill, a multi-channel bill presentment platform focused on contextual and personalized customer engagements. Further, it provides advertising and media services for media publishers, TV networks, video streaming providers, advertising agencies, and service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

