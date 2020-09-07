German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce $50.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.20 million. German American Bancorp. posted sales of $50.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will report full year sales of $201.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.50 million to $213.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $193.20 million, with estimates ranging from $187.80 million to $199.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp..

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

German American Bancorp. stock opened at $29.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. German American Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The company has a market cap of $778.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. German American Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in German American Bancorp. by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in German American Bancorp. by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in German American Bancorp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in German American Bancorp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

