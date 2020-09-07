Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.91 Million

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will post sales of $251.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $288.75 million and the lowest is $240.60 million. Green Dot posted sales of $229.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.94 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.91.

In other news, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 12,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $512,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Aldrich sold 4,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $222,645.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,208.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,354 shares of company stock worth $2,175,688. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,934,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 618.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,847,000 after buying an additional 808,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,577,000 after buying an additional 562,562 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter worth about $9,422,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth about $16,057,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $50.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 1.06. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

