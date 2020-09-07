Brokerages Anticipate Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to announce sales of $19.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.43 billion. Facebook reported sales of $17.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year sales of $80.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.42 billion to $80.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $99.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $94.88 billion to $105.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

Shares of FB stock opened at $282.73 on Monday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $805.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.90 and a 200-day moving average of $217.06.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,842. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

