First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.60 Million

Analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to announce $18.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.30 million and the highest is $18.90 million. First Bank posted sales of $14.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $74.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $75.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $73.00 million, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $73.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. First Bank had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRBA. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of First Bank in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 4.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,594,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 97.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 114.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,313 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $129.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

