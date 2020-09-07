First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.60 Million

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to announce $18.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.30 million and the highest is $18.90 million. First Bank posted sales of $14.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $74.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $75.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $73.00 million, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $73.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. First Bank had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRBA. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of First Bank in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 4.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,594,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 97.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 114.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,313 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $129.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Progyny vs. CRYO-CELL International Head-To-Head Contrast
Progyny vs. CRYO-CELL International Head-To-Head Contrast
Financial Comparison: Facebook vs. Livongo Health
Financial Comparison: Facebook vs. Livongo Health
Welltower vs. Hersha Hospitality Trust Head-To-Head Contrast
Welltower vs. Hersha Hospitality Trust Head-To-Head Contrast
Analyzing ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and Ladder Capital
Analyzing ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and Ladder Capital
Head to Head Contrast: Celadon Group and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .
Head to Head Contrast: Celadon Group and CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .
Comparing Drive Shack and Muscle Maker
Comparing Drive Shack and Muscle Maker


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report