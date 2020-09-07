Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) will report sales of $3.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. Five Prime Therapeutics reported sales of $2.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full year sales of $17.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 million to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.33 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Five Prime Therapeutics.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 579.41% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FPRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Prime Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $109,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPRX opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $7.34.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

