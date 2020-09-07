Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) will report $5.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.30 billion and the lowest is $5.15 billion. Mcdonald’s reported sales of $5.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will report full year sales of $19.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.70 billion to $19.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.37 billion to $22.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mcdonald’s.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded Mcdonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.48.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $211.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.85 and its 200 day moving average is $189.17. Mcdonald’s has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $220.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth about $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

