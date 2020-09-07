BigCommerce Holdings, Inc’s (NASDAQ:BIGC) Quiet Period Set To End on September 14th

BigCommerce’s (NASDAQ:BIGC) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, September 14th. BigCommerce had issued 9,019,565 shares in its IPO on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $216,469,560 based on an initial share price of $24.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIGC. Truist began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $106.98 on Monday. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

