Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $964.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to announce $964.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $903.00 million to $1.02 billion. Lennox International reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.35. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $941.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LII. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Lennox International from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Lennox International from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.67.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.66, for a total value of $167,160.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at $501,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $1,212,883.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,892,665.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,121. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,539,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 81,518.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 707,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 706,763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lennox International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Lennox International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 403,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $277.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.96. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $163.40 and a 1-year high of $289.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.36.

Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

