Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.09 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) will announce sales of $252.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $229.00 million to $269.20 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $211.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $841.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $795.00 million to $875.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $969.53 million, with estimates ranging from $871.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.07 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. CJS Securities lowered Fox Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

FOXF stock opened at $88.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.78. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 36,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $3,900,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,085.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $122,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,677. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,395,000 after buying an additional 26,831 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 105.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,223,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,976,000 after acquiring an additional 63,997 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 8.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.