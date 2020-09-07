NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) to post $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year sales of $7.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $8.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.36.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $126.33 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,804.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $2,587,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,480 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 20,522 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 128,471 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. BP PLC now owns 28,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

