$120.13 Million in Sales Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Analysts expect that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will announce $120.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.00 million and the lowest is $116.40 million. First Merchants posted sales of $111.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $487.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $471.70 million to $508.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $477.63 million, with estimates ranging from $472.50 million to $481.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.30 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Merchants by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $25.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.14. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $42.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

