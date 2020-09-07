Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.
Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $531.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.62.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 60,395 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,751,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 1,463,953 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1,482.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 832,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 779,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.
About Brookdale Senior Living
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.
