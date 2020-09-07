Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $531.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.62.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.32). Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $865.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 60,395 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,751,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 1,463,953 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1,482.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 832,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 779,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

