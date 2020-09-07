Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €165.25 ($194.41).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €143.00 ($168.24) on Friday. Volkswagen has a one year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a one year high of €187.74 ($220.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €137.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €132.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

