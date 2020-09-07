Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Given a C$43.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Profound Medical from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

CVE PRN opened at C$0.95 on Friday. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of C$0.61 and a 1-year high of C$1.25.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

