Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Given a C$43.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Profound Medical from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

CVE PRN opened at C$0.95 on Friday. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of C$0.61 and a 1-year high of C$1.25.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brookdale Senior Living Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada
Brookdale Senior Living Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada
Volkswagen Given a €175.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada
Volkswagen Given a €175.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada
Profound Medical Given a C$43.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts
Profound Medical Given a C$43.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts
Evonik Industries Given a €28.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group
Evonik Industries Given a €28.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group
Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €79.50 Price Target for Vonovia
Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €79.50 Price Target for Vonovia
Weyerhaeuser Co Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.
Weyerhaeuser Co Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report