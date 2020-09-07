Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €28.00 ($32.94) target price from Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EVK. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.53 ($30.04).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

FRA:EVK opened at €23.23 ($27.33) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.80.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.