Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €79.50 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €79.50 ($93.53) target price from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €60.40 ($71.06).

Shares of VNA stock opened at €57.56 ($67.72) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €51.27. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 1 year high of €59.78 ($70.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

