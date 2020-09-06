Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,813 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,983,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after acquiring an additional 482,537 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,454,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after purchasing an additional 126,575 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 631,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,193,000 after buying an additional 87,706 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 853.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 79,438 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 21.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 275,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.