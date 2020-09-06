Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 10,300 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POWI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 468.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 284,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 234,522 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 841,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,333,000 after acquiring an additional 219,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,158,000 after acquiring an additional 142,670 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 188,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,268,000 after acquiring an additional 56,646 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 39,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $60,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,364 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $163,857.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,250.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,717 shares of company stock worth $1,176,971. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $54.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.85. Power Integrations Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

