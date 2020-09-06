AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,300 Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Domo by 1,902.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 143,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Domo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Domo by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 42,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Domo by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Domo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. Domo Inc has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 53.38%. The firm had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Domo Inc will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

DOMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Domo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Domo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.43.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 15,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,277,624.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 7,575 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $247,020.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,932.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,241 shares of company stock worth $1,203,517 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

