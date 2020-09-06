State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,226,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,595,000 after purchasing an additional 125,550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,674,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,998,000 after buying an additional 2,375,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,592,000 after buying an additional 294,083 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,161,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,033,000 after buying an additional 221,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,272,000 after buying an additional 455,146 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RDN opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. Radian Group Inc has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $26.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.55). Radian Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $364.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Several analysts have commented on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

