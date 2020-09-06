Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $54,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 5.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 4.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 17,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $647,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $248,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,802.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,399 shares of company stock valued at $17,636,754 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $41.65 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.41.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. BJs Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.32.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

