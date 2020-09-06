State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.27% of Alamo Group worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,674,000 after buying an additional 77,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Sidoti lifted their target price on Alamo Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alamo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.

In other news, VP Richard J. Wehrle sold 4,000 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $431,600.00. Also, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.41, for a total transaction of $445,219.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,287.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,329. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group stock opened at $112.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.99 and a fifty-two week high of $132.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $268.64 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

