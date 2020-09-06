Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 4,579 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of IPG Photonics worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 124.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 418.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $55,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $396,479.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,580.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.74, for a total transaction of $1,301,881.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,420 shares of company stock worth $5,934,124. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $162.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $184.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 1.61.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.88.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

