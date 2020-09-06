Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,131 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $156.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. TheStreet raised Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.45.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

