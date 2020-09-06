Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,013 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.06% of Energizer worth $34,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Energizer by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $90,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,322.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.40. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.25, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). Energizer had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The company had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

