Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Hormel Foods by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 31,467 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 35,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Cfra lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.39. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,901,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,867.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $166,083.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,022 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,530.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,527 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

