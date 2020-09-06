American International Group Inc. Has $5.97 Million Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Coherent by 37.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coherent by 29.5% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coherent by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

COHR opened at $111.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.66. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.21 and a twelve month high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.43 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Coherent from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.