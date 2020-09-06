Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,098 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Pegasystems worth $30,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,011,000. 48.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.25.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $124.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $135.36.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $227.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $1,355,128.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,854.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $93,059.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,845.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,690 shares of company stock worth $3,988,937 over the last three months. 51.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

