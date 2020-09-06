Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $603,000 Position in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Livongo Health in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Livongo Health by 721.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Livongo Health by 181.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Livongo Health in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVGO stock opened at $126.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.51, a current ratio of 19.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.10. Livongo Health has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.68 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts expect that Livongo Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Livongo Health from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Livongo Health from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Livongo Health from $62.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Livongo Health from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

In related news, President Jennifer Schneider sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total transaction of $995,620.00. Also, Chairman Glen Tullman sold 422,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $52,539,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,348,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,850,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 733,716 shares of company stock valued at $88,964,053 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

